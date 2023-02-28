March First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center

The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail on Friday, March 3, 2023. First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants, and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

Friday, March 3, 2023

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

1801 Crickets Avenue

FREE admission

Refreshments will be available.

Please note that no outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue.

The Buddy Holly Center’s featured exhibition is A Cast of Blues, an exhibition from the Mid-America Arts Alliance that dives into the history of Mississippi Blues with stunning photography taken by Ken Murphy and fully immersive life masks created by Sharon McConnell-Dickerson. We are also premiering the next exhibit in the West Texas Walk of Fame Series: Lubbock on Everything, a look back on Terry Allen, the Maines Brothers, and Don Caldwell Studios.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, as a program of LHUCA, visit www.ffat.org.

