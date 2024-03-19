Matadors Make History Hosting Lamar Hunt US Open Cup First Round Thursday at LCU

The Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club prepares to host the first round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup this Thursday. This historic event marks the first time a professional soccer team will grace Lubbock’s grounds, as the Matadors gear up to face off against Arizona Monsoon FC. The Arizona Monsoon FC is from the NISA, the National Independent Soccer Association which was founded in 2017. The Monsoon is the first professional soccer team ever to visit Lubbock and will clash with the Matadors at 7:30 PM on Thursday night at the LCU Soccer Field. The Matadors, 2023 NPSL Lone Star Conference regular season champions, are 1 of 8 NPSL teams who made the 64 team 1st round of the US Open Cup.

General Manager, Dustin McCorkle, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Our Lubbock Matadors SC are proud to host this historic tournament in Lubbock, Texas. This is the first time in the history of the city that a pro soccer team is playing here. Our Matadors are proud to wear the badge, represent our community and fight for a run to the top of the table against big-time opponents as the world watches. We can’t wait to put the heart of the city on display Thursday night at 7:30 PM as we take on Arizona Monsoon FC at LCU soccer field. The fans make this game the toughest environment for opposing teams so get your tickets today. Your Lubbock Matadors will be ready to go all in! #MakeIt.”

Coach Paul Gilbert talked about how special the City of Lubbock has been to him and his family.

Coach @PaulGilbert07 in town for #OneLastRide with the @LubbockMatadors this Thursday at LCU 7:30 vs @Arizona_Monsoon on how special Lubbock is to him. pic.twitter.com/Kouj01eBuk — Sean Dillon Hosts Beyond the Mic (@SeanADillon) March 18, 2024

The Matadors came into town from around the world with one goal winning their first Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match

