Maupin, Shavers earn Big 12 recognition

LUBBOCK, Texas – Sophomores Bailey Maupin and Jasmine Shavers were honored with All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades as announced by the conference office on Tuesday afternoon.

Shavers earned her first Big 12 award of her career after claiming a spot on the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team. The Mesquite, Texas native has been a force for the Lady Raiders as she leads the team with 14.8 points per game and 41 steals. In addition, she ranks third on the team with 5.1 rebounds per game after totaling 151 on the season and ties for the lead with 50 3-pointers made.

The 5-8 guard has recorded 23 double-digit scoring games so far with a team-leading six of those being 20-plus scoring games. Leading the team in points 14 times this year, Shavers posted a team-best 14.4 points during Big 12 play. Shavers tallied 14 double-digit scoring games in conference and averages 30.3 minutes per Big 12 game.

Maupin collected her second conference award of her career after being named Big 12 All-Freshman Team in the 2022-23 season. The Gruver, Texas native has been a consistent scorer for the Lady Raiders as she leads the team with 25 double-digit scoring games this year. Ranking second on the team with 14.2 points per game, Maupin is shooting 39.8 from the field (133-of-334) while tying with Shavers in 3-pointers made (50).

Maupin leads the Lady Raiders with an 86.1 percent free-throw percentage after connecting with a team-best 124 on 144 attempts. Maupin is the only player to start in all 18 conference games as she totals 13.3 points per game and a team-high 47 assists in Big 12 play. In addition, Maupin has recorded four games this season with 20 or more points and led the team in points 12 times.

The Lady Raiders are heading into the postseason as they compete at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship against Houston on Thursday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. in Kansas City, Mo.

