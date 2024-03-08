MEDICAL UPDATE: Texas Tech Baseball Freshman: Brady Trombello

Texas Tech Athletics is pleased to share that Brady Trombello was released from University Medical Center this week after suffering a head injury nearly two weeks ago from a batted ball. Brady has been transferred to a local rehab facility where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Texas Tech Athletics would like to thank its sports medicine staff, the coaching staff, the paramedics, doctors and nurses who all aided in providing emergency assistance in the moments following Brady’s injury as well as in his recovery from surgery. While his recovery continues, Brady has remained positive and is actively walking and talking with his friends and family. In the immediate aftermath of his injury, Texas Tech arranged transportation for Brady’s parents to be by his side from their home state of Washington.

Since his injury, Brady has received countless visits from his teammates as well as Coach Tadlock and his staff. Even though he will not take the mound for the Red Raiders again this season, Brady will remain an active member of our baseball program and part of the success of this team. He has the full support of this baseball program and our entire athletics department as he continues his recovery.

