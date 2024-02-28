Memories with the Texas Tech Pom Squad

By: Julissa Garcia / Alpha Media Intern

I still remember the day that I found out I made my dream team and was going to be spending the next 4 years in Lubbock being able to be a part of the Texas Tech Pom Squad. As my last semester wraps up, I reflect back on all that I have experienced in the past 3 ½ amazing years with the Texas tech Pom Squad. The experiences and opportunities on this team are endless and unforgettable. While every season brings new opportunities there are a few memories that will forever be my favorite moments on this team.

I have been very fortunate to be able to travel to many away games with the pom squad. My second year I traveled for the Tech v. Houston game, my third year I traveled to the Tech v. NC State game, and this past year I traveled to the Tech v. West Virgina game. I have also traveled to Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament. All of these athletic travel opportunities are incredible experiences as we get to cheer on our favorite teams in new arenas and stadiums.

Any game against a rival school is also a core memory from my time on this team. The win against Texas, the 62 yard field goal against Iowa State, the 29 point win against Kansas, and every game in between bring amazing memories for me and all my teammates.

On the Pom Squad we do several community appearances but my most memorable appearance was when me and a teammate drove to the airport to welcome our new head football coach, Joey McGuire into Lubbock and got to sit in on his first press conference as the newest head football coach.

Some of my other favorite memories include winning my first 2 national titles in Daytona, winning a gold medal at the ICU world championships, and the ring ceremonies from our success.

This team has been an absolute dream to be on. I will forever be grateful for the memories and experiences that I have been blessed with on the Texas Tech Pom Squad.