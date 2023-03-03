Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen

Miranda Lambert earns her first number-one as songwriter thanks to Morgan Wallen She co-wrote ‘Thought You Should Know’ with him, and it has just gone to number one making it her very first chart-topper as a songwriter. She shared the news on her socials, saying, “Proud to be a writer on a song about your mama! This is the first number 1 song I’ve ever had as a writer. We did good that day y’all. Cheers friends.” Miranda has seven number-one hits of her own and some of them she did also co-write, but ‘Thought You Should Know’ is the first that she hasn’t also performed on.