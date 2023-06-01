96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Misconceptions of Hollywood from Author of “Sex, Drugs and Pilot Season” Joel Thurm

June 1, 2023 5:55AM CDT
Share
Misconceptions of Hollywood from Author of “Sex, Drugs and Pilot Season” Joel Thurm
Joel Thurm

His 65 Mustang was stolen outside River Phoenix’s house, broke his legs three times snow skiing and was a long distance bike rider. Author of “Sex, Drugs and Pilot Season” Joel Thurm takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Author
Beyond the Mic
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Casting Director
Grease
Hollywood
Italy
Joel Thurm
Movies
Robert Reed
Rocky Horror
Sean Dillon
Sex Drugs and Pilot Season

Recently Played

AngelsThomas Rhett
9:53am
YoungKenny Chesney
9:44am
Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
9:41am
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
9:37am
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
9:34am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toddi joins Jeff Mudflap & the Gang for Memorial Day Recipes
2

Covenant Health Launches Free Health Program for Lubbock Community
3

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
4

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
5

Garth Brooks Announces 2024 Dates For New Las Vegas Residency