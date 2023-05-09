Morgan Wallen Cancels Next Six Weeks of One Night At A Time Tour

Due to vocal cord trauma, country singer Morgan Wallen cancelled the next six weeks of his One Night At A Time tour. Wallen was advised by the doctor to take off six weeks to rest and recover, thus causing the cancelation of his upcoming tour stops.

Morgan Wallen recently posted on Twitter informing his fans of the situation; he stated he had taken 10 days of vocal rest and did not feel well after his third performance in Florida. Because of this, he went in to get scoped and was informed he re-injured his vocal cords.

