96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen Cancels Next Six Weeks of One Night At A Time Tour

May 9, 2023 1:46PM CDT
Share
Morgan Wallen Cancels Next Six Weeks of One Night At A Time Tour
Getty Images

Due to vocal cord trauma, country singer Morgan Wallen cancelled the next six weeks of his One Night At A Time tour. Wallen was advised by the doctor to take off six weeks to rest and recover, thus causing the cancelation of his upcoming tour stops.

Morgan Wallen recently posted on Twitter informing his fans of the situation; he stated he had taken 10 days of vocal rest and did not feel well after his third performance in Florida. Because of this, he went in to get scoped and was informed he re-injured his vocal cords.

For more, visit Morgan Wallen’s Twitter here.

More about:
Cancelled
Country News
Morgan Wallen
One Night At A Time tour

Recently Played

Shes Got It AllKenny Chesney
4:50am
Night TrainJason Aldean
4:46am
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore/priscilla Block
4:41am
Ending Of A First LoveAliyah Good
4:38am
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
4:34am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs' Wife Explains Why They Still Live In A Two-Bedroom House
2

Dr Travis Taylor on Unidentified Flying Objects
3

Luke Bryan Announces The Return Of Farm Tour
4

Jaylee Gandy Doing the Birthdays
5

Kane Brown Is Planning A Break From Music To Focus On Acting