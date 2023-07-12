96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen Hit by a Boot at His Concert Country

July 12, 2023 6:46AM CDT
Share
Morgan Wallen Hit by a Boot at His Concert Country
Getty Images

Country star Morgan Wallen is the latest performer to get hit with an object while performing a show.   According to Taste of Country, Morgan was hanging with fans who wanted autographs while performing in St. Louis when out of nowhere, someone in the crowd threw a glittery boot at the singer.   Morgan didn’t seem too bothered when he got “the boot,” he continued to sign autographs, and when finished, he threw the boot in the other direction.   The identity of the person that threw the boot is still not known.

 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Thats What I Love About SundayCraig Morgan
6:59pm
Thats What I Love About SundayCraig Morgan
6:59pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
6:55pm
One MississippiKane Brown
6:52pm
One MississippiKane Brown
6:52pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Remember You"
2

“American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal” Author Neil King Jr.
3

Dr. Dawn Harris Sherling on "Eat Everything"
4

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
5

Toby Keith Opens Up About His Cancer & Provides Update