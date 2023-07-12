Morgan Wallen Hit by a Boot at His Concert Country

Country star Morgan Wallen is the latest performer to get hit with an object while performing a show. According to Taste of Country, Morgan was hanging with fans who wanted autographs while performing in St. Louis when out of nowhere, someone in the crowd threw a glittery boot at the singer. Morgan didn’t seem too bothered when he got “the boot,” he continued to sign autographs, and when finished, he threw the boot in the other direction. The identity of the person that threw the boot is still not known.