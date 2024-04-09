Morgan Wallen’s Nashville Bar Arrest Could Land Him ‘In Jail For Up To 6 Years’

Legal experts say Morgan Wallen’s Sunday arrest in Nashville for throwing a chair from a rooftop bar could have major ramifications. Metro Nashville Police accused Wallen of three felony reckless endangerment and one disorderly conduct charges.

The “Wasted on You” singer was released from jail by 3:30 a.m. Monday on a $15,250 bond, but Rither Alabre, a former New York prosecutor and Blank Rome LLP partner in the White Collar Defense & Investigation Practice Group, told Fox News Digital that Wallen could face major legal penalties for his wild night out at Chief’s.

“The felony charges are the most serious ones and could land Wallen in jail for up to six years if he is prosecuted and convicted of those charges,” Alabre said. “The reckless endangerment counts could have been charged as misdemeanors, which would have made them less serious and exposed Wallen to a maximum of up to 11 months and 29 days in jail.”

“However, a reckless endangerment count can be charged as a class E felony if the alleged act was committed with a deadly weapon. For the Class E felony charges of reckless endangerment, Wallen is facing not less than one year nor more than six years in prison,” Alabre said.

