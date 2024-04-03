Morton to sit out remainder of Texas Tech spring practices

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Wednesday that junior quarterback Behren Morton will sit out the remainder of the Red Raiders’ spring practice schedule to continue to recover from a shoulder injury suffered this past season.

Morton, who was already named Texas Tech’s starting quarterback by McGuire prior to the start of spring drills, started in eight games this past season, all in Big 12 play or in the Radiant Technologies Independence Bowl where he was named the Offensive Player of the Game in the Red Raiders’ victory over Cal.

Texas Tech will utilize the remainder of spring practices to identify its backup quarterback from the trio of sophomore transfer Cameran Brown, redshirt freshman Jake Strong and true freshman Will Hammond. This is the first semester in the program for both Brown and Hammond, while Strong appeared in three games this past season, making one start late in the year at BYU.

“First and foremost, if we were to play a game today, Behren Morton would be our starting quarterback,” McGuire said. “This decision was made in the best interest of Behren’s health going into next season. Behren will resume full football activities later this summer.”

Morton was a full participant in each of Texas Tech’s first six practices this spring with his final workout coming this past Friday in the Red Raiders’ first team scrimmage. Morton threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns with the first group in the scrimmage, wrapping his spring with a 70.0 percent completion percentage over all team periods.

Texas Tech has two scrimmages remaining this spring to identify its backup quarterback behind Morton. The Red Raiders, who completed their seventh spring practice and their first without Morton on Monday, will compete in extended scrimmage periods April 13 and then again a week later in the annual Spring Game.

“As I’ve said for the past several months, we have got to develop depth this spring, including at the quarterback position,” McGuire said. “With this decision being made today, it allows us to divide our reps over the back half of spring ball to find out who our No. 2 quarterback will be. Behren is unquestionably the leader of our offense and has proven that with his performance this spring. At the same time, this is a great opportunity for the rest of our quarterback room to go out and compete to see who will be that next guy up when needed.”

Texas Tech will reach the midway point in spring practices this afternoon with its eighth workout leading into the annual Spring Game set for April 20 in Midland. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. with television coverage provided via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

