MotoMedi Gets a New Location

Lubbock’s Mediterranean restaurant, MotoMedi, has a new location! Now located off 114th and Slide and located before off West Loop 289, MotoMedi is one’s stop for authentic, Mediterranean dishes.

At MotoMedi, one can enjoy falafels, skirt steak, arugula salads, orzo rice, tzatziki, chicken kofta, and so much more!

For MotoMedi’s full menu, visit here, and for their Facebook, visit here.

MotoMedi’s second location is now open, and the official address is 11417 Slide in Suite 500.