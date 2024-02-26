96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Music Makers at the Buddy Holly Center

February 26, 2024 12:08PM CST
Buddy Holly Center photo by Sean A Dillon

The Buddy Holly Center launches its newest educational initiative, Music Makers! Designed for children aged 3 to 7 and their accompanying adults, this program offers a delightful journey into the world of music beyond the confines of home.

Through engaging picture books and hands-on activities, participants will explore various artists and aspects of music, fostering a deeper appreciation for its wonders.

On Friday, March 8, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM, we invite you to discover the magic of Buddy Holly during a special session at the Buddy Holly Center’s Education Space. Join us for a brief sing-along session and learn more about this iconic musician.

For further details, please reach out to Tanis Blount at [email protected] or call (806)775-3568. Come join the fun!

