Musical Legacy: A.J. Croce on ‘Croce Plays Croce’ Tour December 14th at Buddy Holly Hall

December 5, 2023 6:14AM CST
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Join A.J. Croce on the ‘Croce Plays Croce’ tour December 14th at Buddy Holly Hall as he shares soulful renditions of his father’s beloved songs. A.J. takes a Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Short cut discussing how playing his dad’s music feeds his soul and reminisces about his musical journey. Discover his favorite moments, from his first band to his must-have item on the road—you’ll have to listen to find out what it is.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

