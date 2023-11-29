96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Musical Nostalgia Unboxed: Jock Bartley Unplugged on ‘Friends and Family’

November 29, 2023 5:53AM CST
Musical Nostalgia Unboxed: Jock Bartley Unplugged on ‘Friends and Family’
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Join us on Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon as we dive into the soul of Firefall’s latest album ‘Friends and Family’ with founding member Jock Bartley. Discover the inspiration behind the classic 70’s renditions and the essence of touring life, plus a peek into Jock’s personal favorites and treasured moments. Unveil the heart behind the music and catch a surprise announcement! Tune in for an intimate conversation with Jock Bartley that transcends time and music, only on Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

