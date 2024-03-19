New Parking at Covenant Medical Center

The surface level parking lot at Covenant Medical Center’s (CMC) Hope Tower is now open.

The parking lot, off the corner of 20 th & Louisville, includes 242 new parking spaces for patients and visitors. Valet parking at CMC is now located at Hope Tower.

The map below indicates more places for patients & visitors to park:

The east parking garage, off 21st & Knoxville, will be reserved for caregivers. The west parking garage, off 21st & Louisville, will be open for all patients/visitors/caregivers to park.

For more information, visit covenanthealth.org.

