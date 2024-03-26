New Tenants at Covenant Park

We are happy to welcome Salata, a Houston-based salad kitchen, to Lubbock with its’ first location at Covenant Park.

Salata opened its first location downtown Houston in 2005 and now has 86 locations in five states. With over 50 fresh toppings and a dozen signature dressings to choose from on the menu, Salata gives you the freedom to customize your salad or wrap however you like so you can eat, feel and live the way you want.

From Charles Warren, franchisee for Salata “We are thrilled to bring the Salata Salad Kitchen brand to Lubbock. It is our pleasure to introduce our neighbors here in Lubbock to the concept as well as welcoming back our fans who’ve been patiently waiting. We can’t wait to see you very soon at Covenant Park!”

Also opening soon at Covenant Park is Firehouse Subs. The sandwich shop was founded in 1994 by fireman. A portion of proceeds go to first responders to help them to acquire lifesaving equipment. With more than 1,250 restaurants nationwide, this sandwich shop at Covenant Park will be Firehouse’s fourth Lubbock location.

Both restaurants will be in Phase I of Covenant Park, which are two multi-tenant buildings accommodating 10-12 business spaces. Covenant Park is a 72-acre mixed-use development anchored by Covenant Health Grace Surgical Hospital at 82 nd and Marsha Sharp Freeway.

In September, it was announced Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille would be opening their first West Texas location at Covenant Park. The 80,000 square foot location will include “movie theaters, bowling, indoor pickleball courts, an arcade, full restaurant, and a two-story brewery. Construction on SMBG will begin in Summer 2024 and take about one year to complete.

You can find more information about upcoming businesses at Covenant Park by following us on Facebook or at www.covenantpark.com. For leasing opportunities at Covenant Park, contact Nairn Management Group at (806)771-6341 or nairnmg.com

