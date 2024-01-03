96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

New Year Blood Drive

January 3, 2024 9:39AM CST
It’s 2024, and one can start off the new year by helping save a life with Vitalant! The New Year Blood Drive is going on at the South Plains Mall from January 2nd until January 8th. Donations can be made from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., across from Buckle and next to the women’s section in Dillard’s.

When one gives, one will receive two movie tickets and popcorn from Premiere Cinemas! Make a new year’s resolution this year to save a life with Vitalant!

