New York Teacher Throws Eclipse Party He Promised In 1978

April 10, 2024 9:44AM CDT
In 1978, Patrick Moriarty promised to host an eclipse party for his middle school science class.  On Monday, he finally kept that promise.  Moriarty was just 22 years old when he told his earth science class that a solar eclipse would pass over their town of Rochester in 2024 – and suggested they all meet up to watch it.

Now 68, Moriarty has spent the last two years planning the party – setting up a Facebook page and even taking out an ad in the local paper.  About 100 former students showed up to watch the celestial event, sipping champagne and eating sun-shaped cookies while Moriarty shared scientific facts about the eclipse.

When’s the last time you saw a teacher from your old middle school?

