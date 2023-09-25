Oklahoma Police Call Out Jelly Roll After He Honors Fallen Officer

The Oklahoma police department thanks Jelly Roll for honoring a fallen officer at his recent concert. Edmond police’s Sgt. C.J. Nelson killed in motorcycle accident in Oklahoma City. The truck driver who hit Nelson was charged with first-degree manslaughter. Currently, the case is ongoing in court. Nelson, 38, died while on patrol outside the city limits. He is the first Edmond police officer to die in the line of duty. During his show, the singer points out someone in the crowd wearing a memorial shirt for Nelson. The shirt was made by a member of the Edmond Police Department, they hope to get Jellyroll one for him to wear. Thoughts go out to Sgt. C.J. Nelson’s famly and friends.