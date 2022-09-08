96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Opening for Tesla: Kurt Deimer and Phil X (from Bon Jovi) September 13th

September 7, 2022 10:17PM CDT
Kurt said nope to “Nope”, Phil X doesn’t have his 1st guitar anymore & they want you to hear them open for Tesla on tour now. Rockers with a heart who want new fans to discover them one song at a time. “My Hero” is their latest track and it’s time to go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

Get your tickets here.

