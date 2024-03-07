Pearl Harbor Sailor and Son to be Buried in Hawaii

Seaman 2nd Class Raymond Boynton, a Pearl Harbor Sailor and son of Springtown, Texas, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor, will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Hawaii on March 20.

Boynton served aboard USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor during the attack.

