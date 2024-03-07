96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Pearl Harbor Sailor and Son to be Buried in Hawaii

March 7, 2024 11:30AM CST
Getty Images

Seaman 2nd Class Raymond Boynton, a Pearl Harbor Sailor and son of Springtown, Texas, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor, will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Hawaii on March 20.

Boynton served aboard USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor during the attack.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

