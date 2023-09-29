96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Phillies Fan Not Allowed To Bring ‘Support Gator’ Into Stadium

September 29, 2023 5:37AM CDT
Animals In The News

A Phillies fan was forced to make a choice – his team, or his gator.  Joie Henney arrived at Citizens Bank Park for Wednesday night’s Phillies-Pirates game accompanied by Wally, a 5-foot-long alligator on a leash that Henney claimed was his ’emotional support animal’. Unfortunately, the duo were turned away – while stadium policy allows for certified service dogs, it plainly states that “all other animals are prohibited”. While he wasn’t allowed to watch the game, Wally quickly became a viral star – The ‘wallythealligator’ TikTok account has already racked up more than 100,000 followers since the incident.

