96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Pickles & Diet Coke Dominated Delivery Orders In 2023

December 13, 2023 9:35AM CST
Share
Pickles & Diet Coke Dominated Delivery Orders In 2023
Getty Images Waiter’s hand holding domed serving tray

Plenty of year-end lists are being shared right now, and GrubHub has joined in the fun.  The food delivery service has compiled data to share the most ordered items of 2023.  Sriracha was added to GrubHub orders 91 thousand times in the past year, signaling customers’ continued love for all things spicy.

Meanwhile…

    • over 6.9 million orders for pickles were made
    • Diet Coke is still the biggest in-office beverage order
    • french fries were the most ordered side dish of the year
    • over 10 million coffee orders were made after 5 p.m.
    • Pineapple on pizza saw an increase since 2022

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Hotel KeyOld Dominion
6:56pm
Man Made A BarMorgan Wallen
6:53pm
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
6:50pm
Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
6:42pm
Til You CantCody Johnson
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Charting Yacht Rock's Seas with Philly Ocean from Yachtley Crew
2

Texas Tech hosts Sam Houston on Tuesday night
3

Flags in Lubbock to be Lowered to Half-Staff Monday in Honor of Matt Dawson
4

Devan Cambridge suffers season-ending injury
5

Darius Rucker To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame