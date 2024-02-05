Pom Squad Perspective during a Tech Basketball Game

By: Julissa Garcia /Alpha Media Intern

This past Saturday was a home game for Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team and many people don’t know what the pom squad or spirit group does to get ready and what all they do during a game. After spending the week preparing for a game, it is finally time to dance at a game. The pom squad gets to the game 90 minutes before tip-off to review protocol for the game.

We start off the game by dancing on the court for pregame getting to do the fight song, sidelines, and Matador song. After pregame we go to the sidelines and get the best seats in the house to watch and cheer on the game.

This past game was loud and intense. Getting to dance in front of so many people can sometimes be nerve racking, but the environment of the arena is unmatched and makes for a great time. Our job at a game is to get the crowd hyped up and involved. Standing on the sidelines you can feel the energy from the players on the court and the fans in the stands. It is always a huge goal to interact with the kids and families to ensure they have a great time at games. My favorite part of a game is when we are walking back after halftime and the tunnel is lined up with kids waiting for high-fives.

At every basketball game we dance at every media timeout where we either do sidelines to the random music that is played, or we do a timeout dance. This timeout dance normally happens in the 1st half during the under 8 minute media timeout. Sometimes at basketball games we throw t-shirts for 3 pointers made, we hold signs up for the crowd to say Raider Power or get loud. During halftime we get notes from the 1st half so that we can improve in the 2nd half of the game. We practice and touchup during halftime to make sure we have an even better 2nd half of the game.

At the end of the game, we go back out on the court to finish with the fight song and matador song. We finish the game with our team break and grab our clothes to leave the arena. Game days are some of the best memories that we make being on the pom squad. The opportunity to have the best seats in the arena, share our passion with the crowd, and cheer on the best university are moments that are unforgettable.