Pop Culture Unveiled: Exploring Landmarks with Chris Epting

“I’ve always had this thing about geographic history, stepping into the space where something happened but there’s no sign there, and then figuring out how to tell that story for people.”

Discover the hidden stories behind America’s pop culture phenomena as author Chris Epting takes his readers on a journey through iconic landmarks in his latest book “It Happened Right Here: America’s Pop Culture Landmarks”. From the sets of “Stranger Things” to the world of “Breaking Bad,” Epting’s exploration is a guidbook to any pop culture enthusiast. Join Chris Beyond the Mic as we delve into the why and how of Epting’s passion for storytelling and more. Don’t miss out on this pop culture Beyond the Mic Short Cut with Chris Epting.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.