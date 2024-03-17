96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Pop Culture Unveiled: Exploring Landmarks with Chris Epting

March 16, 2024 11:35PM CDT
Share
Pop Culture Unveiled: Exploring Landmarks with Chris Epting
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

“I’ve always had this thing about geographic history, stepping into the space where something happened but there’s no sign there, and then figuring out how to tell that story for people.”

 

 

Discover the hidden stories behind America’s pop culture phenomena as author Chris Epting takes his readers on a journey through iconic landmarks in his latest book “It Happened Right Here: America’s Pop Culture Landmarks”. From the sets of “Stranger Things” to the world of “Breaking Bad,” Epting’s exploration is a guidbook to any pop culture enthusiast. Join Chris Beyond the Mic as we delve into the why and how of Epting’s passion for storytelling and more. Don’t miss out on this pop culture Beyond the Mic Short Cut with Chris Epting.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Author
BeyondtheMic
Chris Epting
Culture
Historic Locations
Landmarks
Pop Culture
SeanDillon
Storytelling

Recently Played

Mamaws HouseThomas Rhett Feat. Morgan Wallen
6:12pm
Lifes A DanceJohn Michael Montgomery
6:09pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
6:06pm
Buy DirtJordan Davis Ft. Luke Bryan
6:03pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gary Allan Marries Molly Martin in a Spontaneous, Intimate Ceremony
2

Feeding Curiosity: Phil & Lily Rosenthal Dish on 'Just Try It!
3

Shania Twain Has A Barbie
4

Staying active with the pom squad
5

Discover the Beat of the South: Artimus Pyle's 'Anthems'