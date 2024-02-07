Preparing for game day on the Texas Tech Pom Squad

By: Julissa Garcia / Alpha Media Intern

Most people think preparing to dance at an athletic game is only doing your hair and makeup and putting on a uniform before you head out the door, but it is more complex than that. There are many steps that come with being fully prepared to dance at a game that most people don’t know about, and it usually takes more than just one day.

Preparing to dance at a 4 hour football game or a 2 hour basketball game means that you need a routine to look and feel your best. The first step in this process is to make sure your appearance is at its very best. Being on Tech Pom comes with a lot of local sponsorship benefits for the pom squad’s hair, nails, tans, and waxing needs to help get members ready for games. Normally you have to get a spray tan at least 2 days before the game to make sure none of your tan comes off on the uniform. Although tans are not required, most pom squad members use their tanning sponsorship to help elevate their game day look so that the bright, white uniform doesn’t wash them out.

The next step in this process is to make sure you stay hydrated throughout the week, especially before a sunny and hot football game. With all the dancing that the Pom Squad does during games, it is crucial to be hydrated. The night before the game it is important to lay out everything that you might need for the game because there are times where we change uniforms in the middle of the game. Another key step into being prepared before a game is to get a good night’s rest. Although the pom squad practices throughout the week, it is still really important in your own preparation to review all the dances, sidelines, chants, and field markers before a game.

One of the most important rules in being prepared for games is that after every previous game you must make sure that your uniform is washed, cleaned, and spotless. Our uniforms are very delicate and extra white so the best way to wash the iconic Tech Pom uniform is to soak the uniform in a bucket with Oxi-Clean overnight. During football games we wear white Lucchese Boots which also need to stay clean. After a game is done it’s important to lay out your poms and boots (or jazz shoes) to make sure they air out and don’t get creased or wrinkled before the next game.

It is a process to be fully prepared for game day, whether it’s a basketball, football, or volleyball game, it is all a similar process that is needed. This is just a small look into what getting ready for a game really looks like, but when its actually game day, that is a whole different process.