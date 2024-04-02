Ransom Canyon’s Groundbreaking

The excitement surrounding Jones-Warner Park in Ransom Canyon, Texas is set to reach new heights as the community prepares for a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, April 12, 2024, to kickstart the implementation of a grant-funded project through a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant in the amount of $150,000, and the Town of Ransom Canyon will be matching the grant with approximately $200,000 in their funds.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife grant, awarded to Jones-Warner Park, will finance a series of improvements aimed at enhancing recreational opportunities and accessibility within the park. Notable enhancements include the rehabilitation of the basketball and tennis courts, the addition of four pickleball courts, installation of lighting fixtures for extended park hours, establishment of ADA-compliant parking spaces, a bike rack, and the placement of benches throughout the park for added comfort and relaxation.

In addition to the park enhancements, a significant upgrade to the city’s sewer plant, made possible through funding from the Texas Water Development Board, will further enhance the city’s infrastructure and quality of life for its residents.

Simultaneously, the city’s sewer plant will undergo a much-anticipated upgrade, thanks to funding provided by the Texas Water Development Board. With a total investment of $6.3 million, this project underscores the city’s commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and ensuring the continued well- being of its residents.

The groundbreaking ceremony, slated to take place on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., will mark the beginning of construction for both the park

enhancements and the sewer plant upgrade. Community leaders, stakeholders, and residents are invited to join in celebrating this significant milestone, which heralds a new era of progress and prosperity for the Town of Ransom Canyon. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the sewer plant located across the street from 2 South Lakeshore, Ransom Canyon. Texas.

Commenting on the dual projects, Mayor Jana Trew stated, “The groundbreaking ceremony symbolizes a pivotal moment for our Town as we embark on two transformative projects that will greatly benefit our community. With the support of Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Texas Water Development Board, we are making significant strides in enhancing our recreational facilities and improving essential infrastructure.”

As Jones-Warner Park prepares to undergo its exciting transformation, anticipation is building for the unveiling of a revitalized recreational hub that will serve as a cornerstone of community life for generations to come. Similarly, the upgraded sewer plant underscores the city’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, ensuring a healthier, more resilient future for all residents.

For more information about the groundbreaking ceremony or the park and sewer projects, please contact Elena Quintanilla at (806) 829-2470 or [email protected].

Ransom Canyon, Texas – A City on the Rise, Where Progress Meets Potential.