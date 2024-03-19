Reba McEntire Addresses Claims She Called Taylor Swift A ‘Spoiled Brat’

Recently, Reba McEntire addressed the rumors that she allegedly called Taylor Swift a ‘brat’ following the Super Bowl. McEntire said, “Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet.” She continued, “I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry.”

