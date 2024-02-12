Reba McEntire Dazzles With Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

Reba McEntire sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” flawlessly during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (February 11). McEntire began a traditional National Anthem performance with glittering black slacks and a blazer. Emotions ran high in the stadium as the singer’s voice grew with each verse. Reba wore her late mother’s bracelet and her father’s large belt buckle as lucky charms for her performance. McEntire was one of three superstars that performed patriotically before kickoff. Post Malone and Andra Day performed “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” respectively.