96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Reba McEntire Dazzles With Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

February 12, 2024 10:57AM CST
Share
Reba McEntire Dazzles With Super Bowl National Anthem Performance
Getty Images

Reba McEntire sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” flawlessly during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (February 11).  McEntire began a traditional National Anthem performance with glittering black slacks and a blazer. Emotions ran high in the stadium as the singer’s voice grew with each verse.  Reba wore her late mother’s bracelet and her father’s large belt buckle as lucky charms for her performance.   McEntire was one of three superstars that performed patriotically before kickoff. Post Malone and Andra Day performed “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” respectively.

More about:
963 KLLL
Country News
KLLL

Recently Played

It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
2:43am
Under This Ole HatSawyer Brown
2:39am
Truck BedHardy
2:37am
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
2:33am
Product OfLewis Brice
2:30am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

YOU COULD WIN TICKETS WITH THE KLLL Technology / Radio Survey
2

Chris Young Reveals Bruises On Back After Being Shoved By Law Enforcement Officer:
3

Taunting His Late Dad: Mark Critch Talks 'Son of a Critch'
4

Binge Watching with Chris Woolsey February 2024 Edition
5

Toby Keith Loses Fight to Cancer - Tributes Continue