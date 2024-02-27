96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Reba McEntire Shuts Down The Rumor That She's Leaving 'The Voice'

February 27, 2024 10:47AM CST
Reba McEntire is debunking rumors about leaving “The Voice” and warning fans about scam websites falsely using her name for endorsements.   She clarified on Instagram that she is not selling weight loss gummy products and urged fans to report fake posts.   McEntire’s coaching role on The Voice is ongoing, with Season 25 premiering on NBC on Monday (February 26).   This is McEntire’s second season coaching the show. Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Dan + Shay join her. In their first season as “Voice” coaches, the country duo will join the coaches in a double chair.

