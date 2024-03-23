Red Raider throws lead day one of Masked Rider Open

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech track and field team completed day one of the Masked Rider Open competing in the javelin, hammer and shot put throw Friday afternoon.

The meet kicked off at Noon with the women’s javelin throw. Leah Howard led the way for Tech taking first place with a season-best throw of 48.69m (159-9). Kyeese Hollands placed fifth at 41.14m (135-0).

Cole Omlin was the lone representative on the men’s side for Tech in the javelin throw. He placed fourth with a personal best 50.70m (166-4). In the men’s hammer throw, Konner Wood came away in first with a throw of 60.30m (197-10).

The men’s shot put saw Trey Wilson III toss a SB 16.74m (54-11 ¼) as he finished second.

As of Friday night, the women’s shot put results were still unofficial and not scored. In that event, Tech had four Red Raiders – Field Gatlin, McKenzie Davis, Zoe Burleson and Faith Mitchell. With marks being discussed, meet officials/timers expect official results by Saturday morning.

Up Next

Tech wraps up the home meet beginning Saturday morning with the men’s 5k run at 9:20 am.

Release Provided By Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics