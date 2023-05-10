96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Robert De Niro Becomes A Dad Again At Age Of 79

May 10, 2023 10:51AM CDT
Share
Robert De Niro Becomes A Dad Again At Age Of 79
Getty Images

Robert De Niro recently welcomed his seventh child into the world at the age of 79 and revealed it in a new interview.  Robert said to Just Jared, “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that.”  He continued, “But, [sometimes] you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”  He added about welcoming his 7th child, “I just had a baby,” but he did not share who the mother of his seventh kid is.

 

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Wish I Didnt Know NowToby Keith
12:51am
Blue Aint Your ColorKeith Urban
12:48am
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
12:42am
RevivalShenandoah
12:39am
Dont YaBrett Eldredge
12:36am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs' Wife Explains Why They Still Live In A Two-Bedroom House
2

Dr Travis Taylor on Unidentified Flying Objects
3

Luke Bryan Announces The Return Of Farm Tour
4

Kane Brown Is Planning A Break From Music To Focus On Acting
5

Brenda Garcia Brings In Salsa