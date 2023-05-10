Robert De Niro Becomes A Dad Again At Age Of 79

Robert De Niro recently welcomed his seventh child into the world at the age of 79 and revealed it in a new interview. Robert said to Just Jared, “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that.” He continued, “But, [sometimes] you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.” He added about welcoming his 7th child, “I just had a baby,” but he did not share who the mother of his seventh kid is.