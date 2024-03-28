SAVOR Prepares to Lead the Culinary and Patron Experience at Buddy Holly Hall

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences proudly announces its partnership with SAVOR, the renowned food and beverage service provider selected by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA). SAVOR will take the lead as the exclusive food and beverage partner from the current provider, The United Family, effective April 1.

SAVOR’s mission is to enhance the patron experience at Buddy Holly Hall by introducing expanded food and beverage options, including locally sourced selections, efficient concession service, and customizable catering options tailored to each event’s unique requirements and budget.

As part of the transition, the Rave On restaurant, situated on the east side of Buddy Holly Hall, will temporarily close its doors effective March 31. Following the successful launch of concessions and event catering operations, LEPAA and Buddy Holly Hall will activate the Rave On restaurant space to further enhance the patron experience at Buddy Holly Hall.

“We have had a wonderful partner with the United Family providing food and beverage services at the hall, and we are grateful for their support and service to our patrons over the last three years,” said Jeff Hunsinger, LEPAA CEO. “As we transition these services to SAVOR, we look forward to this new partnership further improving the patron experience at Buddy Holly Hall.”

SAVOR, an industry leader in food service with a stellar reputation and innovative menu development, operates in over 350 venues worldwide. The handpicked SAVOR team at Buddy Holly Hall features Executive Chef Hector Hernandez and brings over 100 years of combined leadership experience in food and beverage management.

“By bringing in SAVOR, the ASM Global team at The Buddy Holly Hall will be stronger and create an elevated guest experience as our combined services team allows for streamlined communication and planning across all departments,” said Tim Lee, General Manager of Buddy Holly Hall. “This increased organizational efficiency will result in smooth, seamless operations.”

As part of this new agreement, SAVOR will seek to expand food and beverage options while looking to strengthen the venue’s relationship to the Lubbock community, including sourcing from small businesses, minority-owned businesses, and women-owned businesses. The new partnership will allow new opportunities for local businesses and purveyors to showcase their offerings through menu features.

SAVOR plans to improve the guest experience by systematically reviewing all offerings, from menu items and line queueing to technology, including installation of a state-of-the-art point-of-sales system to allow self-order/self-pay opportunities resulting in higher speed of service. Custom catering and banquet menus will fit the unique needs and budgets of events from a few guests up to hundreds.

In addition to enhancing the guest experience, SAVOR is committed to supporting the next generation of culinary talent. Plans include implementing training programs, apprenticeships, and scholarship initiatives, as well as partnering with national restaurant and hospitality organizations, local universities, and colleges to offer internships, chef events, and educational opportunities.

###