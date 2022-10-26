Scotty McCreery And Wife Gabi Welcome First Child

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi Dugal McCreery have welcomed their first child. Baby boy Merrick Avery McCreery was born 11 days early on Monday, October 24. Scotty announced his socials saying, “Never known a love like this. . .Thank y’all for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God.” He also added a series of photos of his new bundle of joy.

