96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Scotty McCreery And Wife Gabi Welcome First Child

October 26, 2022 9:00AM CDT
Share
Scotty McCreery And Wife Gabi Welcome First Child

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi Dugal McCreery have welcomed their first child.  Baby boy Merrick Avery McCreery was born 11 days early on Monday, October 24.  Scotty announced his socials saying, “Never known a love like this. . .Thank y’all for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God.”  He also added a series of photos of his new bundle of joy.

What is your favorite baby boy’s name?

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Long Live CowgirlsIan Munsick/cody Johnson
6:59pm
Small Town BoyDustin Lynch
6:56pm
RumorLee Brice
6:48pm
Drunk On A PlaneDierks Bentley
6:44pm
What IfsKane Brown (feat. Lauren Alaina)
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Bodine’s is Open in Lubbock
2

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson Cover Loretta Lynn
3

Jason Aldean Concertgoers Boo Maren Morris’ Name Before Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance
4

Jon Pardi and His Wife Summer Reveal the Sex of Their Unborn Baby
5

Last Weekend’s JAB Fest