Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry

Scotty McCreery will be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. A date has been set for his induction as news that his “hero” Josh Turner will be inducting him. Thursday morning, it was announced that he would be inducted during the Opry show on Saturday, April 20. Scotty having his hero induct him is a “full circle moment” for the singer. When he auditioned for season 10 of American Idol he sang Turner’s “Your Man.” What country music singer would you have induct you into the Grand Ole Opry?