96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry

February 16, 2024 10:48AM CST
Share
Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry
Getty Images

Scotty McCreery will be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.   A date has been set for his induction as news that his “hero” Josh Turner will be inducting him.  Thursday morning, it was announced that he would be inducted during the Opry show on Saturday, April 20.   Scotty having his hero induct him is a “full circle moment” for the singer. When he auditioned for season 10 of American Idol he sang Turner’s “Your Man.”  What country music singer would you have induct you into the Grand Ole Opry?

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock

Recently Played

Truck BedHardy
11:42am
Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
11:39am
White HorseChris Stapleton
11:35am
Drunk On YouLuke Bryan
11:32am
Halfway To HellJelly Roll
11:25am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toby Keith's Final Interview
2

Toby Keith Loses Fight to Cancer - Tributes Continue
3

Behind the Wheel: Riccardo Scamarcio's Journey with 'Race for Glory'
4

From Netflix to the Mob: Matt Birkbeck Shares 'The Life We Chose' Secrets
5

Texas Tech Begins Video Board, Sound System Project