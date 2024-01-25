96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Scotty McCreery’s “Cab In A Solo” Music Video Captures A Precious In-Studio Moment With Son Avery

January 25, 2024 9:27AM CST
Jeff Ray, an Austin, Texas-based filmmaker, directed the official music video for Scotty McCreery’s current radio single, “Cab in a Solo.”   The video debuted on CMT on Tuesday morning, January 23, and was subsequently played on the Paramount billboard in Times Square, New York City.

Before mixing in snippets of McCreery performing his biggest show to date, the video opens with candid clips of the country star in the studio recording “Cab in a Solo” alongside his co-producer Frank Rogers and his son, Avery, marking the young boy’s debut in a music video.  The concert footage featured in the video was shot at the University of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. That evening, McCreery performed to a crowd of 92,003 fans, setting a new record for the highest attendance at a women’s sporting event.

