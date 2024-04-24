96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Scotty McCreery’s returning to his old stomping ground

April 24, 2024 10:20AM CDT
Share
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Scotty McCreery will return to American Idol on Sunday, April 28.

The season 10 winner shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, writing “I’m returning to @AmericanIdol this Sunday as a performer! Catch me on ABC or stream on Hulu!”

It’s not yet known what song Scotty will be performing onstage.

Scotty recently got inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as its newest member by fellow Opry member Josh Turner; he was accompanied by Randy Travis and his wife, Mary.

On the music front, Scotty’s “Cab in a Solo” is currently #2 and approaching the top on the country charts. You can find it on his forthcoming album, Rise & Fall, dropping May 10.  

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
11:05am
One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
11:02am
Young Love & Saturday NightsChris Young
10:58am
Beer In MexicoKenny Chesney
10:54am
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
10:47am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

New York Teacher Throws Eclipse Party He Promised In 1978
2

Steven McBee Jr. Shares Secrets of 'The McBee Dynasty'
3

Toussaint, Isaacs gain DCTB All-Texas honors
4

George Strait Set To Break Yet Another Record
5

Unveiling the Mind of E.A. Aymar: A Journey Through 'When She Left'