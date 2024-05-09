Secrets Uncovered: The True Story of Eugene Fodor with Lars Jacobson

Explore why this podcast was a must for Lars, the shocking revelations about Eugene, and the episode he can’t wait for you to hear. Find out about his love of travel to his passion for storytelling, Lars Jacobson shares insights that will leave you intrigued. Tune in now to uncover the secrets of ‘Fodor’s Guide to Espionage’ with Lars Jacobson in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.