Seth Herman Named Next Lubbock Police Chief

The City of Lubbock is pleased to announce that it has selected Seth Herman as the sole finalist for Chief of the Lubbock Police Department. Chief Herman brings 29 years of law enforcement experience with the Midland Police Department and currently serves as its Chief, a position he has held since 2018.

Chief Herman completed a rigorous, nation-wide recruitment process for this position. The process included several interviews as well as a public reception attended by more than 100 community members.

“We are greatly honored to bring Chief Herman to Lubbock,” said Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. “His experience, his knowledge of West Texas values, his intent for public and interdepartmental transparency, along with his desire to foster a culture of leadership and accountability within the department played strongly into his selection.”

“I am so very honored to be the next Police Chief of the Lubbock Police Department,” said Chief Seth Herman. “I am humbled by the opportunity to work with the outstanding members of LPD that protect and serve the citizens daily. I cannot wait to get to work and build on the department’s positive momentum.”

Chief Herman’s appointment will be presented to the Lubbock City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on May 14, 2024 for confirmation. Chief Herman expects to join the Lubbock Police Department on June 3, 2024.

The City wishes to thank its community partners for their support, interest and input throughout the process. We also extend our appreciation to all applicants and most especially the four finalists.