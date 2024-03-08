96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Shania Twain Has A Barbie

March 8, 2024 9:45AM CST
Shania Twain Has A Barbie
Shania Twain now has a Barbie.   She’s part of the 2024 Barbie role model collection with Viola Davis, Kylie Minogue, and more.   According to Billboard, Mattel has been creating these one-of-a-kind Barbies since 2018 for International Women’s Day.

They state, “The role models are part of Barbie’s 65th anniversary, on March 9, which also includes introducing a retail collection that celebrates the most popular Barbie career dolls over the past 65 years, and bows new dolls inspired by classic Barbie looks.”

