Shania Twain Has A Barbie

Shania Twain now has a Barbie. She’s part of the 2024 Barbie role model collection with Viola Davis, Kylie Minogue, and more. According to Billboard, Mattel has been creating these one-of-a-kind Barbies since 2018 for International Women’s Day.

They state, “The role models are part of Barbie’s 65th anniversary, on March 9, which also includes introducing a retail collection that celebrates the most popular Barbie career dolls over the past 65 years, and bows new dolls inspired by classic Barbie looks.”