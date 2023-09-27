96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Shrek’s Swamp Available On Airbnb

September 27, 2023 9:06AM CDT
Share
Shrek’s Swamp Available On Airbnb
Getty Images

An owner of a swamp mansion has featured his property on Airbnb for everyone, who is a fan of Shrek.

The picture-perfect duplicate of the cartoon film’s moss-covered cottage is situated in the Scottish Highlands; the listing is “hosted” by Donkey, and a few fortunate fans will get the opportunity to stay there for two nights at the end of October.

The Shrek-themed property even features the outhouse from the 2001 movie opening.  Beginning on October 13, anybody who wants to relive their youth may obtain a FREE reservation at Shrek’s Swamp. Airbnb is also contributing to the HopScotch Children’s Charity, which aids some of Scotland’s underprivileged youngsters.

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock

Recently Played

Chicken FriedZac Brown Band
1:29pm
Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
1:25pm
Aint Always The CowboyJon Pardi
1:22pm
God Gave Me A GirlRussell Dickerson
1:19pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
1:11pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The Yards Between Us: R.K. Russell's Journey Beyond the Game
2

Finding Joy: Craig Ferguson Unplugged
3

Kane Brown Had Doubts About 'Bury Me In Georgia'
4

Hear Kelsea Ballerini's Viral VMAs 2023 Performance That Left Fans "Speechless"
5

Maddie & Tae’s, Maddie Is a Mom