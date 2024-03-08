Silent Wings Museum Announces Women Working Workshop

The Silent Wings Museum is proud to announce an exciting event celebrating the remarkable contributions of women in aviation history.

On Saturday, March 16, 2024, join us for an exclusive exploration into the lives of the women who played a pivotal role in creating the CG-4A glider during World War II. This event will offer a unique opportunity to hear their stories firsthand, providing invaluable insights into their experiences and achievements.

Attendees will have the privilege of taking a focused tour of our latest exhibit, From Promise to Production, which delves deep into the fascinating journey behind the creation of the World War II gliders. The event will include ample time to explore the museum at your leisure, providing an opportunity to further engage with the rich tapestry of aviation history on display.

Educators interested in attending will receive 50% off discount with a school ID.

Museum fees apply.

For more information, please call Tanis Blount at (806) 775-3059 or email her at [email protected].

###