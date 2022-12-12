96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Silent Wings Museum to Host Holidays on the Homefront

December 12, 2022 11:49AM CST
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Silent Wings Museum is hosting Holidays on the Homefront from 1:00 – 3:00 PM in the Hanger Gallery. Family friendly activities such as popsicle stick ornaments, mini flower pot bells, tissue paper collages, and sugar cookie decorating will be available for guests of all ages.

 

Walk through the A Legacy Remembered exhibit in the Timeline Gallery and learn about the very busy first year of South Plains Army Air Field, highlighting the rapid development of both the facility and its mission to train World War II Glider Pilots.

 

Discover how a decades-long effort to salvage and restore CG-4A gliders resulted in the shining example here at the Silent Wings Museum, ensuring that the unique story of the World War II Glider Pilot would live on.

 

The Silent Wings Museum is also participating in a food drive this year benefitting Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock, through December 18, 2022. Guests are invited to bring donations of non-perishable food in cans, boxes, or bags, but not glass jars. Please make sure to check the expiration dates on packages of food before donating.

 

Museum admission fees apply, but each guest who brings a minimum of three food items will receive half-price admission to Silent Wings Museum.

 

For more information, please visit our website at www.silentwingsmuseum.com, or call (806) 775-3049.

 

The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

