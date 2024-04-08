So Long Hill Barbecue

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

April 8, 2024 8:00AM CDT
Announced on their Facebook, Lubbock’s Hill Barbecue’s last day in Lubbock is Saturday, April 20. Hill Barbecue, located at 3017 off 34th street, is a restaurant within the barbecue food chain at the old Yellow House coffee house location.

Hill Barbecue serves barbecue favorites from brisket and sausage to smoked turkey and ribs; for a view at Hill Barbecue’s full menu, visit here. For Hill Barbecue’s Facebook, visit here.

In reference to the post on Facebook, Hill Barbecue hopes to feed its current and new customers before its closing date later this month.

