Sonic Stories: Robin Taylor Zander Shares His Musical Soul on Beyond the Mic

November 15, 2023 5:57AM CST
Jack Douglas’s Confidential Records

Discover the soulful journey of Singer-Songwriter Robin Taylor Zander as he discusses his latest album ‘The Distance’ on Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon. From The Beatles, Stones and punk rock influences to the power of music in his family, this interview delves deep into the heart and his passion behind the music. Join us for a captivating conversation with the talented musician and get a glimpse of the artist behind the songs.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

