Sportswriter Dave Kindred Learning to Live Life Again in “My Home Team”

October 7, 2023 6:40AM CDT
Dave Kindred / Beyond the Mic

Join us on Beyond the Mic Podcast for an inspiring interview with award-winning author Dave Kindred. From covering legends like Muhammad Ali to finding deeper meaning in the stories of the Lady Potters, Kindred shares insights from his latest book, ‘My Home Team’. Discover the lessons he’s passing on through his personal journey. Learn why stories featuring women resonate with him. And yes, we’ll also delve into his Milk Dud obsession! Tune in now for a conversation that’s sure to leave you moved and motivated.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

