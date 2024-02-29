Spotlight: Andrew Scoggin’s Rise to ‘Hairspray’ Fame

Andrew Scoggin shares his journey from high school pit player to Corny Collins in the national Broadway tour of “Hairspray” on Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon. Discover how he prepared for the role, navigated comparisons, and found inspiration in unexpected places. From his vocal type to favorite wardrobe pieces, get to know Andrew beyond the stage. Explore the challenges and triumphs of his diverse roles, and delve into the profound impact of theater on his life.

Don’t miss the insightful conversation with Andrew Scoggin, inviting you to experience the magic of “Hairspray” on tour.

