Spotlight: Andrew Scoggin’s Rise to ‘Hairspray’ Fame

February 29, 2024 1:22AM CST
American Theatre Guild / Beyond the Mic

Andrew Scoggin shares his journey from high school pit player to Corny Collins in the national Broadway tour of “Hairspray” on Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon. Discover how he prepared for the role, navigated comparisons, and found inspiration in unexpected places. From his vocal type to favorite wardrobe pieces, get to know Andrew beyond the stage. Explore the challenges and triumphs of his diverse roles, and delve into the profound impact of theater on his life.

Don’t miss the insightful conversation with Andrew Scoggin, inviting you to experience the magic of “Hairspray” on tour.
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

