Steve Trevino Before His Show at Buddy Holly Hall on Friday goes Beyond the Mic

October 18, 2023 11:23PM CDT
Steve Trevino Before His Show at Buddy Holly Hall on Friday goes Beyond the Mic
Join us on Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon for a sit down with the hilarious Steve Trevino, currently on his ‘American’s Favorite Husband Comedy Tour 2023’. From being Coach Sexy Legs to taping Netflix specials, Steve shares the fun and challenges of touring. Get a glimpse into his journey, including meeting his wife ‘Captain Evil’ and the joy of fatherhood. Plus, hear about his passion for supporting Purple Heart veterans. Tune in for laughter and insight with this comedy maestro.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

