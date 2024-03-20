96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Sugarcane Chronicles: From the Sweet to the Sour of “Big Sugar”

March 20, 2024 2:00PM CDT
Sugarcane Chronicles: From the Sweet to the Sour of “Big Sugar”
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic / Iheart Podcasts

“It is time for the reckoning for the sugar industry, which is another massive industry that is cloaked in secrecy, that has manipulated the science of what we know about sugar.”
Award-winning journalist Celeste Headlee delves into the secretive multi-billion-dollar world of the sugar industry in her latest podcast “Big Sugar.” Join her Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon as she uncovers hidden truths and the impact of big sugar on our lives. Celeste pulls back the curtain on this powerful industry including one story that will amaze you. Get your coffee ready and listen to Celeste Headlee sweeten this story of “Big Sugar” in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

